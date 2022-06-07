Cubs vs. Orioles prediction: Bet against rookie pitcher

by

The Cubs visit the Orioles, and I haven’t been this excited since Al Roker won the Walter Cronkite Award. Hard to believe that happened. Harder to believe a Cub is 6-0. Keegan Thompson (ERA 1.99) has appeared in 12 games, has made four starts and will get another after allowing four runs over 10 ¹/₃ innings. Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.82) has not made the most of his opportunity. The 25-year-old rookie has given up 25 runs over 33 innings; 13 runs in the last 11 ²/₃, after spending last season with the Norfolk Tides. Both teams are on the road to nowhere. The Cubs are 12-12 on the road. Play 10 units on the Cubbies.


Ross Stripling threw a one-hitter over five. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Santiago Espinal took Daniel Lynch deep, and the Blue Jays crowned the Royals, 8-0. Up +944 babyfinsters.