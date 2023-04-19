Cubs vs. Athletics prediction: MLB picks for Wednesday

Commercial Content 21+



Postcards from Stitches’ breakfast table.

Watching the news with Mrs. S. and after viewing video footage of teens rioting, setting fires and looting in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, she asks me, “How many teams won championships last night?”

No celebrating in Oakland.

The Athletics have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason, in April.

Cubs vs. Athletics prediction

(3:37 p.m. ET.)

<br />





Justin Steele USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The Cubs are on the West Coast.

Justin Steele (2-0, 1.42) beat the Rangers and Dodgers by allowing three runs over 13 innings.

Steele’s best start?

He shut out the Brewers for six innings and walked away with a no-decision.

Learn all you need to know about MLB Betting

The Athletics’ James Kaprielian (0-2, 12.15) has allowed 18 runs over 13 ¹/₃ innings.

Play $50 on the Cubs.

Rangers win! On the ice and on the diamond.

We bet on the team from Texas and they crowned the Royals, 12-2. Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia homered.

Nathan Eovaldi was solid, going six for the W. Winner.

Down -67 greschners.