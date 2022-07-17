Cubs’ David Ross abruptly ends interview to argue with umpire

Arguing balls and strikes is typically a one-way ticket to the showers.

During the third inning of the Cubs’ game against the Mets, Cubs manager David Ross was doing a live interview with broadcasters Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies on the Marquee Sports Network.

During the interview, Ian Happ struck out on a called third strike by home plate umpire John Tumpane. Ross immediately said “Oh, that could’ve been down, come on.”

The former ESPN-er Sciambi said, “Happ didn’t like the call there from umpire John Tumpane. Ian Happ has been ejected, and David Ross has ejected the headset.”

Ross argued with Tumpane but was not ejected after Happ was tossed. It would’ve been Ross’ third straight ejection. The third-year manager was already ejected on Friday and during the front half of Saturday’s doubleheader. Being ejected from both halves of a doubleheader is a feat only few managers have accomplished.

David Ross argues with umpire Jon Trumbane Getty Images

According to a 2017 paper by the late David Vincent, only nine managers have been ejected from both halves of a doubleheader. To no surprise, the Yankees’ Billy Martin is on that list, and Earl Weaver is the only manager to have ever accomplished this feat twice.

It didn’t get any better for the Cubs as they fell to the Mets, 4-3, in the 10th after dropping the first game of the twin bill, 2-1, in 11 innings.