Croatia tops Japan on penalties to reach 2022 World Cup quarters

It took 120 minutes and the first penalty shootout of the 2022 World Cup.

But Croatia is moving on to the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic the hero, on a shootout victory over Japan that finished 3-1 after a 1-1 draw through extra time.

Takumi Minamino and Kaoru Mitoma couldn’t deliver at the spot for Japan, both shooting low and without enough power to let Livakovic get to it on time. In incredible fashion, Livakovic made a third save on Maya Yoshida after Croatia’s Marko Livaja left the door open by hitting the bar.

From there, it was easy pickings for Mario Pasalic to clinch victory for Croatia.

Livakovic, a native of Zadar, Croatia currently plays club football for Dinamo Zagreb. He was on the World Cup team that made the final in 2018, but this is a moment that quickly ascends into lore for the keeper.

After taking the lead on Daizen Maeda’s 43rd minute strike, Japan spent much of the rest of the match sitting back. Ivan Perisic tied it for Croatia on 55 minutes and as the minutes passed from there, both teams seemed to accept the inevitability of a shootout.

The decision that will be talked about is Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic taking off Luka Modric for Lovro Majer in the 99th minute of extra time. Modric, one of the best midfielders in the world, had to watch on as Croatia’s World Cup fate was decided.

Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic makes a save during the penalty shootout in the team’s World Cup win over Japan on Dec. 5, 2022.

Croatia players celebrate after their penalty-shootout World Cup win over Japan on Dec. 5, 2022.

Japan’s midfielder Takumi Minamino (10) is consoled by teammates after a World Cup loss to Croatia on Dec. 5, 2022.



As Croatia converted three of its four chances from the penalty spot, though, it became clear that the decision would not cost it victory.