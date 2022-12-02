Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korean player to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed.

The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at.

“The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo shushes Cho Gue-sung as he walks off the field.

Portugal lost to South Korea 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo is subbed off during Portugal’s loss to South Korea.



As he walked off the field, Ronaldo got into a verbal altercation with South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung before Ronaldo put his finger to his lips, shushing him.

It didn’t become physical, and Ronaldo was replaced by Andre Silva.

“The player from Korea was insulting him telling him to go away, so that is the reason why he was angry, everyone saw that…” Santos said. “He was not aggressive, he was only verbally aggressive, he was speaking in English to Cristiano, and Cristiano said, ‘Perhaps he had a bad day.’”

Although Ronaldo told them to “shut up,” South Korea had the loudest moment of the game.

Hwang Hee-chan’s 91st minute goal lifted South Korea to a 2-1 win and to the knockout round, although Portugal still won the group.