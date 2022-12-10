Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal eliminated by Morocco at World Cup

Morocco have entrenched themselves in World Cup history, and Portugal have crashed out in controversial, unceremonious fashion.

The conversation following Morocco’s 1-0 defeat of Portugal in the quarterfinals will inevitably center on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not included in the starting lineup for the second straight game, whose international career is likely finished and, if that is indeed the case, has now gone his entire Portugal career without scoring a goal in the World Cup knockout stage.

In truth, though, if this World Cup ends up being Lionel Messi’s last great victory, it is also the moment where the pomp and circumstance of Ronaldo came to a final, grueling end. From the interview with Piers Morgan on the tournament’s eve, to his release from Manchester United, to his attempt in the group stage to take credit on a Bruno Fernandes goal, the last few weeks have been nothing but cringe.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during Portugal’s match against Morocco. REUTERS

If he does indeed end up playing in Saudi Arabia, as reports have suggested, Ronaldo will end up finishing his career away from the spotlight he so obviously adores. As for this game, though, Ronaldo’s impact after coming on at 51 minutes was almost predictably minimal. Portugal managed to get on the attack, but its talisman could not come up with the sort of moment that Messi provided for Argentina less than 24 hours earlier.

The most threatening shot came not from Ronaldo but João Félix, whose 81st minute shot seemed destined to curl into the top corner before Moroccan keeper Yassine Bonunu got a hand to it. Ronaldo was denied by Bonunu in the 91st minute after a cutting through ball sprung him on the counterattack, Pepe glanced a 97th minute header just wide of the post and Portugal could not come up with an equalizer through eight long minutes of stoppage time.

As it has been all tournament, Morocco was stout in defense and unforgiving on the counterattack. Youssef En-Nesryi scored the eventual winner on 42 minutes, a leaping header over keeper Diogo Costa.

That led into a nervy second half in which Portugal dominated the ball, but Morocco stood up at every time to score its second straight upset victory over an Iberian peninsula power. Morocco played the last six minutes of stoppage time with 10 men after Walid Cheddira was shown a second yellow card on 93 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo battles with Morocco’s Badr Benoun and Jawad El Yamiq for the ball. REUTERS

Improbably, that set up Morocco to become the first African side to advance as far as a World Cup semifinal. It will face either England or France on Wednesday afternoon.

“We represent Morocco and obviously Morocco and Moroccans are my priority,” manager Walid Regragui said before the match. “But obviously we’re also African like Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon and Tunisia, so we hope to fly the flag of African football high.

“Often African football has been described as subpar, not as good as elsewhere, but in this World Cup run, I think we’ve shown we can give anyone a run for their money. We’re talking about European teams, South American teams, and I hope in the future we’ll be seeing more African teams. Why not an African World Cup champion in the future?”

Forget the future — why not now?

They are only two wins away.