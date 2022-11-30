Cristiano Ronaldo mulling Saudi soccer offer for $207M a year

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to play in the UEFA Champions League, but his best offer right now would render that impossible.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are offering Ronaldo $207 million per year until 2025 to come play on the Arabian peninsula, according to a report by Fabrizio Romano. It’s currently unclear how close the two sides are to an agreement, though Romano reports a deal is not yet done. ESPN reports Ronaldo is waiting until after the World Cup to make a decision.

Ronaldo had a chance to move to Saudi Arabia over the summer but rejected it, wanting instead to stay in Europe at one of the continent’s upper-echelon clubs. But it looks now as though none of them are willing to take him on, perhaps leading to some more openness on Ronaldo’s part.

The Portuguese superstar’s contract at Manchester United was terminated following an interview with Piers Morgan in which he complained about his lack of playing time, criticizing the club and manager Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has an offer from a Saudi team that would pay him $207 million per year. NY Post illustration

Cristiano Ronaldo works out before Portugal’s World Cup game against Uruguay. Getty Images

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

Ronaldo, who has started just four matches with United this season, was seemingly ready to move away from Old Trafford over the summer, with a protracted controversy over his attendance at the club’s preseason tour.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly hoping that having Ronaldo in their domestic league would boost their 2030 World Cup bid, which also includes Egypt and Greece. They’re also interested in Ronaldo working as an ambassador for the country.

Interestingly, Spain, Portugal and Ukraine also have a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup, which might put Ronaldo in a challenging position. That conundrum would be shared by none other than Lionel Messi, who is already working as an ambassador for the Kingdom despite a joint South American bid that includes Argentina. (Messi’s deal is to promote the country, not the bid, although one surely goes hand in hand with the other).

Cristiano Ronaldo during his interview with Piers Morgan. Piers Morgan Uncensored

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate a World Cup goal. Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shuttersto

Al-Nassr have won nine domestic titles in Saudi Arabia, most recently doing so in 2019.

Ronaldo’s Portugal squad won their first two games of the 2022 World Cup and have already clinched a spot in the knockout stage.