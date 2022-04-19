Cristiano Ronaldo missing Manchester United game baby boy’s death

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Liverpool Tuesday following the death of his baby son.

Manchester United confirmed the news in a statement that read: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”

Ronaldo, 37, was absent when his United teammates arrived at the club’s training facility before the game.

On Monday, Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, announced in a joint statement on social media that one of their twin babies died during childbirth. Rodriguez, 28, gave birth to a baby girl.

Cristiano Ronaldo (l.) and his partner Georgina Rodriguez (r.) AFP via Getty Images

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the statement began. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United commented below his heartbreaking Instagram post, writing, “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Juventus, whom the forward played for from 2018-21, wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina and the whole family during this time.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced in Oct. 2021 that she was pregnant with twins.

The couple is also parents to daughter Alana, 4. Ronaldo has a son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4, via surrogacy.