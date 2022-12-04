Cristiano Ronaldo gets cozy with Georgina Rodriguez at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo squeezed in some quality time over the weekend with his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, ahead of Portugal’s next 2022 World Cup matchup.

In a cozy photo shared Saturday on Instagram, the 28-year-old model is seen smiling beside Ronaldo, whose Portugal squad will face Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who has been linked to Ronaldo since 2016, has been chronicling her time in Qatar on social media, where she has posted snapshots from matches.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo cozy up in a new Instagram photo. Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo competes in Portugal’s Group H match against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 28, 2022. AP

There’s been no shortage of drama for Ronaldo at the World Cup, as the 37-year-old athlete kicked off this year’s tournament with a messy split from Manchester United. Ronaldo shredded the Premier League club in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan last month, stating in part how he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

In the wake of his Man. U exit, Ronaldo was then linked to the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, which reportedly offered him a $207 million per year deal through 2025. Ronaldo is said to be waiting until after the World Cup to make a decision, per ESPN.

No matter where Ronaldo lands next, Rodriguez and their children will be by his side for support.

Cristiano Ronaldo (7) tries to score during Portugal’s World Cup match against South Korea on Dec. 2, 2022. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been linked since 2016. Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are parents to daughter Alana, whom they welcomed in 2017.

Four years after Alana’s birth, the couple announced they were expecting twins. In April, however, Ronaldo revealed the devastating news that one of the twin babies tragically died in childbirth. He and Rodriguez named the surviving twin Bella Esmeralda, who “gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

In addition to Alana and Bella, Ronaldo is also a dad to 12-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and 5-year-old twins Mateo and Eva, via surrogacy.