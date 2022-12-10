Cristiano Ronaldo exits in tears after Portugal’s World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking the loss hard.

Cameras followed Ronaldo down the tunnel after Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals and the 37-year-old was in tears.

It was likely the last World Cup match for Ronaldo, who will be 41 in 2026. After being dropped from the starting lineup in the final two games for Portugal, it would be a surprise to even see Ronaldo at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo came into the game during the second half, but failed to make a serious impact, his only big chance coming in stoppage time and being saved at the near post by Yassine Bonunu.

Ronaldo has been a lightning rod for controversy both before and during the World Cup, as his Manchester United contract was terminated following his criticism of the club in an interview with Piers Morgan. Reports have indicated that his next move will be to sign with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

If that is indeed the case, then this was likely the last time Ronaldo will have a chance to play on the world stage.

The end was unceremonious.