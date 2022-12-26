Cris Collinsworth baffled by Tom Brady’s awful throw

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers escaped Arizona with an overtime win against the Cardinals on “Sunday Night Football,” but sealing the victory was far from pretty — as Cris Collinsworth can attest.

With the Buccaneers up 6-3 in the second quarter, Brady and Tampa Bay’s offense attempted to move the ball downfield on a 3rd-and-one in their own territory. Brady then threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver Russell Gage, with the inaccurate throw perplexing Collinsworth in the NBC booth.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady readies to throw against the Cardinals on Dec. 25, 2022. Getty Images

“I got nothing,” Collinsworth said of the gimme throw. “I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here … I don’t know what I’m watching.”

Though it’s unclear if Brady and Gage had a miscommunication, the Buccaneers’ offense has struggled mightily this season, averaging 17.7 points per game compared to 30.1 last year. The miscues have also triggered fiery sideline rants from Tampa Bay’s quarterback, whose future with the team — let alone his time playing in the league — remains uncexrtain.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Cardinals on Dec. 25, 2022.

Cris Collinsworth of NBC Sports in October 2018.



Advertisement

Brady completed 32 of 48 attempts in Sunday’s 19-16 win against the Cardinals, throwing for 281 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in bringing the Buccaneers back from a 10-point deficit. Through 15 games this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has recorded 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions, whereas he logged 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 17 regular-season games in 2021.

Now standing at 7-8, the Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South on Sunday with a win against the Panthers, who throttled the Lions on Saturday, 37-23.