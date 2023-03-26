Creighton vs. San Diego State pick:

Commercial content 21+.



Congratulations to Creighton for reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

But there is still a better chance that China will recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty than I will acknowledge Creighton’s membership in the Big East.

How to watch Creighton vs. San Diego State

Gametime: 2:20 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Creighton (-1.5) over San Diego State

Every season — but one — has an expiration date.

The Aztecs’ expiration date is more visible than any team left in the field.

<br />

Only once in the past 20 years has the eventual national champion finished outside of the top 20 most efficient offenses in the nation.

Only one Final Four participant in the past decade has held a worse offensive rating than San Diego State’s 70th-ranked group.

Defense, alone, cannot continue to carry the Aztecs.





Trey Alexander Getty Images

Their physicality, experience and depth were key to upsetting top-overall seed Alabama, but San Diego State’s Sweet 16 win had much more to do with the Crimson Tide’s 11 percent 3-point shooting (3-for-27).

Creighton’s five double-digit scorers — and 36 percent 3-point shooting as a team — will prevent the sort of scoring droughts San Diego State will experience against a top-15 defense.

The Aztecs, who average more than 19 free throw attempts per game, won’t be handed so many easy points against an opponent that commits the second-fewest fouls in the nation.