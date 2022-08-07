Crawford takes mound in Kansas City

Commercial Content, 21+



Looking for a sure thing on Sunday, we see the Red Sox are at Kansas City.

The Sox have sputtered all year, but still find themselves very much alive in the playoff chase while playing .500 ball.

Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86) has allowed just two runs over his past 11 ²/₃ innings and is not big on free passes, having walked just five in 38 innings.

The Royals, eliminated sometime in May, will throw Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61). Keller has given up 15 runs and 23 hits over his past 15 ²/₃ innings and is 2-7 in 11 home starts.

No sure thing, but play 10 units on Boston.

What’s that smell? Rotten Fish.

Drew Smyly pitched 6 ²/₃ scoreless innings, P.J. Higgins homered and the Cubs blanked the Marlins, 4-0. Loss has us at +2,056 timsalmons.