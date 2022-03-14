Coyotes vs. Senators odds, prediction: Arizona a sneaky underdog

It’s going to be a real ratings bonanza in the NHL on Monday night. The league’s only scheduled game features the 28th-place Ottawa Senators and the 31st-place Arizona Coyotes in a game that only a bettor could love.

Oddsmakers have installed the Sens as a -170 favorite, with Arizona coming back as a +150 underdog.

And while Ottawa is the NHL’s best big underdog – the Senators are 29-42 when they’ve closed at +150 or longer over the last two seasons for an ROI of +19% (per Action Labs) – their lack of depth and inconsistent play means that they do not profile well as big favorites.

Ottawa is just 3-3 as the chalk this season, and has lost two out of three games where it was listed as -150 or longer.



The odds may suggest that this is a straight-forward showdown for the Senators, but these aren’t the same Coyotes that lost their first 11 games of the season. Since Feb. 1, the Desert Dogs have gone 8-7 with wins over Colorado (twice), Dallas, Vegas, Toronto and these Senators.

Arizona’s underlying metrics remain poor and suggest that this 15-game stretch is an outlier, but that’s not hugely concerning against a Senators team that has played more hockey than any other club since the beginning of February and has struggled to a 46.2% expected goals rate in that span.

The Coyotes defense is still giving up plenty of scoring chances — they’re last in the NHL in preventing high-danger scoring chances over the last six weeks — but Ottawa’s offense is generating just 2.16 expected goals per 60 minutes over that same span, suggesting that Arizona’s leaky defense may not be battered on Monday night.

The Arizona Coyotes have been a boon for bettors over the past six weeks. There’s no reason not to go back to the well at a big price against a below-average team on Monday night.