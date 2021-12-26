As the NFL season gets into its final weeks the playoff picture is coming into clearer focus. Two teams in the NFC — Dallas and Green Bay — have punched their tickets to the postseason, with five more playoff spots up for grabs.

One of those teams vying for a playoff spot is Washington, though they’ll have their work cut out for them. At 6-8, they currently sit in 10th place in the NFC and will need to win out to have a chance at a playoff spot.

That includes a win Sunday against Dallas, who beat Washington 27-20 with a fourth quarter comeback two weeks ago. Washington has been one of the teams hardest hit by the league’s COVID-19 protocols, with 12 of their players in the league’s protocol as of game time.

Washington has lost two in a row, but won four in a row before that, showing they’re capable of putting streaks together. But, they’ve been fairly pedestrian in terms of offensive and defensive output, ranking 23rd in total offense and 20th in total defense.

Dallas, meanwhile, has won three in a row, but hasn’t had a really resounding or dominant win that stretch. Unlike their NFC East counterparts, the Cowboys rank second in scoring offense and first in total offense and seventh in scoring defense and first in third down defense.

Dak Prescott is enjoying a good sesaon, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but the real star is linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons, a rookie out of Penn State. Parsons has 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and 17 tackles for loss this season as he campaigns to become the first rookie to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Lawrence Taylor.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights throught this pivotal Week 16 NFC East matchup. Follow below for complete coverage.

Cowboys vs. Washington score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Cowboys – – – – – Washington – – – – –

Cowboys vs. Washington live updates, highlights

9:27 p.m.: Washington is set to punt it away again after their drive stalls. It goes into the end zone for a touchback and Dallas takes over at the 25 with just over six minutes left in the first half.

9:24 p.m.: Runs of 15 and 4 yards and Washington is now at its 40 following the touchdown. Looking to answer once again.

9:18 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN DALLAS. The Cowboys extend their lead after a Dak Prescott 13-yard run and 8 yard pass puts Dallas at the 11, where Ezekiel Elliott punches it in for the score. Dallas 28, Washington 7 with 10:34 left in the first half.

9:15 p.m.: On third-and-8, Prescott hits Michael Gallup for 41 yards to the Washington 32 and Dallas seems primed to score again here early.

9:09 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON. On third-and-goal, Heinicke hits Antonio Gibson out of the backfield for 8 yards and the score. Washington opens the quarter with points and is trying to claw its way back. Dallas 21, Washington 7 with 14:45 left in the first.

End first quarter: Dallas 21, Washington 0

9:05 p.m.: The first quarter comes to a close with Dallas up 21-0 but Washington is in good position to answer. Looking at second-and-goal from the 8.

9:02 p.m.: Heinicke’s first pass following his second INT is a 48-yard strike to Dyami Brown into double coverage but Brown comes down with it. Washington now quickly at the Dallas 27.

8:57 p.m.: PICK-SIX DALLAS. On second-and-7 from their own 43, Heinicke is picked off yet again. This time it’s All-Pro defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence who picks it and takes it in for the score. It’s getting late early here in Arlington. Dallas 21, Washington 0 with 2:17 left in the first.

8:54 p.m.: Dallas’ kick following the TD goes out of bounds. Washington starts this drive at its own 40.

8:51 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN DALLAS. The Cowboys continue to score early, this time it’s Dalton Schulz for 10 yards and the touchdown. Dallas 14, Washington 0 with 3:08 left in the first.

8:50 p.m.: On third-and-6, Prescott hits Amari Cooper for 10 yards and it’s now first-and-goal.

8:49 p.m.: Prescott finds Lamb again, this time for a gain of 22. Dallas declines a penalty and it’s first-and-10 for the Cowboys from the Washington 22.

8:47 p.m.: Runs of 7 and 8 yards by Tony Pollard plus a 14-yard grab by Lamb and Dallas is now across midfield and marching quickly.

8:42 p.m.: Washington goes three-and-out on its second drive as Heinicke throws out of pressure on third-and-4. Washington punts it away and Dallas takes over at its 26 following a nice return by CeeDee Lamb.

8:40 p.m.: Washington’s second drive is going better than its first. On second-and-10, Taylor Heinicke hits Dax Milne for 14 yards to the Washington 39.

8:35 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN DALLAS. Ezekiel Elliott hauls it in out of the backfield and into the end zone. Caps off a nine-play, 71-yard drive and Dallas opens the scoring. Cowboys 7, Washington 0 with 7:42 left in the first.

8:34 p.m.: Dallas making easy work on this drive following Diggs’ interception. Already inside the red zone.

8:30 p.m.: INTERCEPTION DALLAS. On Washington’s first offensive play of the game, Taylor Heinicke is picked off on a play-action pass by Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys take back over immediately. FIrst-and-10 at the Dallas 29 for the Cowboys.

8:26 p.m.: On third-and-16, Dallas tries some trickery involving laterals, but it doesn’t work and goes for a loss of 1. Dallas punts it away and Washington starts the game at its own 28.

8:25 p.m.: Dallas converts on its first third down attempt of the night, a third-and-1 and they pick up 4.

8:22 p.m.: Washington wins the coin toss and defers. The opening kick goes for a touchback and Dallas starts the game at its own 25.

Cowboys vs. Washington start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 26

Sunday, Dec. 26 Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. EST, 7:20 p.m. CST

Cowboys vs. Washington is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. Jerryworld will play host to this game, as “Sunday Night Football” kicks off at AT&T Stadium.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Washington on today?

TV channel (national): NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Cowboys vs. Washington will be broadcast nationally on NBC for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 16. The game will be called by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, with Michelle Tafoya on the sideline.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Washington with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 9 at Buccaneers (Thursday) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 2 Sept. 19 at Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 27 vs. Eagles (Monday) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 4 Oct. 3 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox 5 Oct. 10 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 6 Oct. 17 at Patriots 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 7 Oct. 24 Bye — — 8 Oct. 31 at Vikings 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 9 Nov. 7 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET Fox 10 Nov. 14 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 21 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 25 vs. Raiders (Thanksgiving) 4:30 p.m. ET CBS 13 Dec. 2 at Saints (Thursday) 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN 14 Dec. 12 at Washington 1 p.m. ET Fox 15 Dec. 19 at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox 16 Dec. 26 vs. Washington 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 17 Jan. 2 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. ET Fox 18 Jan. 9 at Eagles 1 p.m. ET Fox

Washington Football Team schedule 2021