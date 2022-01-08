The Cowboys will face the Eagles in the second game of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday” in Week 18.

Both teams have already clinched playoff spots. The Cowboys take the NFC fourth seed and the Eagles take the NFC seventh seed heading into the matchup. If the Cowboys win on Saturday night, and the Buccaneers, the Cardinals and the Rams lose on Sunday, it would push the Cowboys into the second seed. Regardless, they will not fall below the fourth seed since they won the NFC East.

The Eagles sit at the seventh seed even though the sixth seed has yet to be decided for the NFC side of the playoff seedings. The Eagles could move to the sixth spot if the 49ers lose to the Rams and the Saints beat the Falcons, meaning the Saints would jump into the playoff picture at the seventh seed.

Jalen Hurts will sit out for the game, including various other Eagles starters, to rest up for the playoffs.

The Cowboys beat the Eagles 41-21 in their earlier meeting this season. The Cowboys opened as seven-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

MORE: Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles live with fuboTV (free trial)

Cowboys vs. Eagles score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Cowboys – – – – – Eagles – – – –

Cowboys vs. Eagles live updates, highlights from Saturday night

(All times Eastern.)

Cowboys vs. Eagles start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 8

Saturday, Jan. 8 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Cowboys vs. Eagles game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn. This matchup will be the second game in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday.”

How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

TV channels: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN Live streams: ESPN+, fuboTV

Cowboys vs. Eagles will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN with announcers Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines.

You can also stream the game live online with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

NFL Week 18 schedule

Saturday, Jan. 8

Game Time (ET) TV Channel Chiefs @ Broncos 4:30 p.m. ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV Cowboys @ Eagles 8:15 p.m. ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 9