Cowboys trading for Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The Cowboys made a big move to improve an already dynamic defense.

Dallas is acquiring five-time All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore from the Colts for a 2023 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Gilmore, 32, had a bounce-back season with Indianapolis in 2022 after playing in just a combined 17 games the previous two years due to nagging injuries.

He had two interceptions and made a career-high 66 tackles while regaining his form as a top cover corner last season even as the team struggled.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Gilmore had surgery last offseason to repair a lingering meniscus problem after years of pain, which certainly could have been a factor in his improved play.





Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was traded from the Colts to the Cowboys on Tuesday. Getty Images

Gilmore is on the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Colts and currently carries a cap hit of $9.92 million, according to Spotrac.

Gilmore has played 11 seasons in the league with the Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Colts.

A former defensive player of the year who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, he joins a stacked Dallas defense that includes DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Jayron Kearse and Micah Parsons – arguably the league’s best defensive player.

They will need them to try to beat out the NFC champion Eagles and their explosive offense in the NFC East.





Stephon Gilmore (5) breaks up a pass intended for Davante Adams. Getty Images

The Cowboys also brought back free agent safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year, $24 million deal early in the offseason.

Dallas is coming off a 12-5 season and a second-place finish in the NFC East behind the Eagles.

The Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and he Buccaneers in the wild-card round before losing to the 49ers.

The franchise is still looking for its first Super Bowl appearance since 1996.