Cowboys’ Tony Pollard exits 49ers game with ankle injury

One of the NFL’s top rushing attacks will have to operate without Tony Pollard for the rest of the night.

The Cowboys’ star running back was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game against the 49ers with a high-ankle sprain, the team announced. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game, and ESPN’s Todd Archer later reported Pollard sustained a fractured left fibula that will require offseason surgery.

Pollard’s injury occurred when he had the ball on a second-and-2, with a 49ers defender appearing to fall on his left ankle.

Before his injury, Pollard totaled 22 yards on six carries. Ezekiel Elliott, who has shared carries and receptions out of the backfield with Pollard this season, had compiled 15 yards on six carries.

Though the Cowboys and 49ers were tied at 9-9 in the third quarter, San Francisco currently leads Dallas, 16-12, in the fourth.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled early on, throwing a pair of interceptions in the first half.