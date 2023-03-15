Cowboys to cut Ezekiel Elliott as NFL free agency officially begins

The Ezekiel Elliott era is over in Dallas.

The Cowboys plan to release the 27-year-old running back after seven seasons with the team, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Elliott, who was taken fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, made three Pro Bowls with the Cowboys and was first-team All-Pro in his rookie year.

However, his production has suffered in recent years as he has dealt with nagging injuries.

Elliott averaged a career-low in yards per carry in 2022 (3.8 YPC), and his receiving production has gradually declined in every season since he signed a massive six-year, $90 million extension in 2019.





Ezekiel Elliott on the sidelines ahead of a Cowboys-49ers playoff game in January 2023. Getty Images

In every year since that season, his targets, catches, and yards per reception have all gone down, and he has not had a season over 4.5 yards per carry since then, either.

Elliott had his least amount of carries and targets in 2022, with Tony Pollard – whom the Cowboys gave the franchise tag – taking more and more work away from him as the season went along.

With that large price tag applied to Pollard, Elliott’s $16 million cap number – which is non-guaranteed – became an untenable number.





Ezekiel Elliott runs with the ball during a Cowboys-Lions game in September 2020. Getty Images

The Cowboys have yet to officially make the move, but it could happen as soon as Wednesday after the new league year officially begins at 4 p.m., per the Star-Telegram.