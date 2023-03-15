Cowboys to cut Ezekiel Elliott as NFL free agency officially begins

The Ezekiel Elliott era is over in Dallas.
The Cowboys plan to release the 27-year-old running back after seven seasons with the team, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Elliott, who was taken fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, made three Pro Bowls with the Cowboys and was first-team All-Pro in his rookie year.
However, his production has suffered in recent years as he has dealt with nagging injuries.
Elliott averaged a career-low in yards per carry in 2022 (3.8 YPC), and his receiving production has gradually declined in every season since he signed a massive six-year, $90 million extension in 2019.
In every year since that season, his targets, catches, and yards per reception have all gone down, and he has not had a season over 4.5 yards per carry since then, either.
Elliott had his least amount of carries and targets in 2022, with Tony Pollard – whom the Cowboys gave the franchise tag – taking more and more work away from him as the season went along.
With that large price tag applied to Pollard, Elliott’s $16 million cap number – which is non-guaranteed – became an untenable number.
The Cowboys have yet to officially make the move, but it could happen as soon as Wednesday after the new league year officially begins at 4 p.m., per the Star-Telegram.