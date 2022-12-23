Cowboys rookie Sam Williams’ car wrecked in scary crash

Cowboys rookie Sam Williams walked away unharmed from a car crash Thursday, though his Corvette appears headed for the scrap yard.

The driver’s side of the black sports car was smashed, with both the front and rear wheels coming off.

Williams’ car struck an Infiniti SUV that was attempting to turn in front of oncoming traffic in Plano, Tex., less than five miles from the team’s headquarters in Frisco.

Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams was in a car crash on Thursday. AP Photo

“I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved,” the defensive end tweeted Thursday night.

Police agreed with that assertion, though said both drivers were taken to the hospital for “precautionary reasons.” Williams was quickly released after a visit with the Cowboys’ medical team.

No charges have been filed and there is no indication alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Sam Williams’ Corvette was smashed up on the driver’s side.

Williams was released from the hospital and expects to play Saturday against the Eagles.



He is optimistic he’ll be able to play on Saturday against the Eagles.