Cowboys’ Randy Gregory rolls beside Washington QB Taylor Heinicke in second meme-worthy moment

Cowboys linebacker Randy Gregory seems to enjoy taking time to lie down on the turf with Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

For the second time this season, Gregory was seen rolling over on the ground next to Heinicke, with the latest occurrence coming during the first quarter of the teams’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

Gregory had just pressured Heinicke and forced an incompletion on a 3rd-and-4 pass attempt with 6:25 left in the first quarter. It was the second time he had rolled over beside his NFC East opponent.

The last time it happened came when the teams faced off on Dec. 12 in Washington:

The previous instance came in the second quarter of an eventual 27-20 Dallas win. Heinicke had thrown an incompletion with 11:11 left in the second quarter with his team trailing 18-0.

Gregory reportedly explained he had told Heinicke that he was close and was going to get him, to which Heinicke responded that he knew.

Finally had a chance to ask Randy Gregory about this. He said he told Taylor Heinicke “I was close on that one, I’m gonna get you.” And Heinicke responded “Yeah, I know.” FOX cameras caught him laughing @ that response. pic.twitter.com/1N8eTPEMBz — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 16, 2021

Gregory was unable to sack Heinicke in that game, but did strip-sack backup quarterback Kyle Allen, who came in to replace the injured Heinicke, in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys were able to wind the clock down to end the game at that point.

Gregory had intercepted Heinicke earlier in the contest with 5:32 left in the game, returning it 12 yards to Washington’s 41-yard line and setting up Dallas’ first touchdown.