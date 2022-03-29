Cowboys owner Jerry Jones won’t talk about paternity suit

Jerry Jones did not want to talk about his ongoing paternity suit.

Earlier this month, 25-year-old Congressional aide Alexandra Davis sued the Cowboys owner, alleging that he is her legal father and that he reached a settlement with her mother when she was 1 years old.

Asked about the suit at NFL owners’ meetings in Palm Beach Florida, Jones declined to comment.

“That is personal,” he said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “That is personal.”

In the suit, Davis said that her mother, Cynthia Davis, had an affair with Jones in the mid-1990s while both were married and Davis was an American Airlines front desk agent in Arkansas. Her marriage dissolved, and her ex-husband was determined by a paternity test not to be the father.

Jerry Jones declined to talk about his ongoing paternity suit at NFL owners’ meetings. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the suit, Jones provided Cynthia Davis a $375,000 settlement, $57,000 in other expenses plus “certain monthly, annual and special funding” through trusts until Alexandra Davis turned 21, and then three more payments throughout her 20s. Alexandra Davis was to never publicly disclose Jones was her father, and her suit was an attempt to not be bound by that stipulation.

On Monday, ESPN reported that Jones asked a judge to dismiss the case, and said the suit is one of “multiple monetary extortion attempts” against him and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones alleged that Alexandra Davis had contacted him before filing the suit, asking if he would be willing to “make a deal” in order to “assure that he would not be publicly or privately identified” as her father.

Cynthia and Alexandra Davis Courtesy of Big Rich Texas/Style

Cynthia and Alexandra Davis on Season 3 of “Big Rich Texas” on the Style Network Courtesy of Big Rich Texas/Style Network

Davis’ attorney denied extortion claims to ESPN, writing, “I would challenge Jerry Jones to put up any evidence that anyone demanded any money, period. It’s a shame that Jerry Jones wants to further damage his own daughter by now claiming she is extorting him. I challenge them to put up any evidence that supports either one of these defamatory and false claims.”