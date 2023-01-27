Cowboys’ Jerry Jones wants Mike McCarthy to be next Tom Landry

Jerry Jones has called on Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy to coach as long as Tom Landry, who is the longest-tenured coach in franchise history.

This is old hat by now and a tall ask to create a second legacy after Landry.

Upon his 1989 arrival in Dallas, Jones fired Landry and has hired eight head coaches — four of which have lasted over four years. Jason Garrett, who many thought would take the role of Landry, last nine years, hardly skimming the depth of Landry’s 29 years.

In a Thursday news conference, McCarthy, 59, stated that Jones wants him to match Landry’s tenure.

“As far as my relationship with Jerry, just using his words, we’re in an excellent spot. The partnership that we have, he’s excited about,” McCarthy said. “He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as coach Landry did. And I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’ I feel really good about our relationship. I think or ability to discuss and disagree we do a good job of that, and I think that’s important.”





Head coach Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys watches from the sideline during a game in the 1988 season. Getty Images

Prior to Dallas, McCarthy led the Green Bay Packers, where he posted an overall record of 125-77 and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2010. Since his arrival in Dallas, he has amassed his name to a 30-20 regular season record and 1-2 in playoff play.

Despite the two postseason losses to the 49ers in 2021 and last week in the divisional-round, Jones did not think twice about the state of McCarthy’s position.

“No. No. No, not at all,” following the 19-12 loss.





Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys is introduced as the new head coach with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Getty Images





Closeup of Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry, who lead the franchise for 29 years. Bettmann Archive

With this boost of security and confidence, attention now turns to other members of the Cowboys staff — particularly offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Quinn, who has emerged as a head coach candidate, informed three potential head coaching jobs — Arizona, Indianapolis, and Denver — that he will remain in Dallas. On Thursday, McCarthy voiced his commitment to Moore, wanting him to stay if he’s not lured elsewhere.