Cowboys’ Jerry Jones faces possible NFL fine for referee Halloween costume

Billionaire Jerry Jones’ wallet could become slightly lighter if the NFL decides to fine him for his Halloween costume.

The longtime owner of the Dallas Cowboys dressed up as a “blind referee” for Halloween.

The costume featured Jones in a striped referee shirt, sunglasses and a walking stick.

The photo of Jones in the outfit was posted to his niece’s social media account.

“Oh yeah, I had the cane and everything,” Jones told Sports Illustrated Sunday in reference to the outfit. “And I used it on some people, too.”

Jones seemed to not take the costume seriously, but coaches and team officials are prohibited by the NFL from criticizing referees.

A league memo from 2019 addresses potential penalties for the following:

“Comments regarding the quality of officiating, individual calls or missed calls, the League’s officiating department, an officiating crew, or an individual game official; [a]ccusing game officials of acting with bias or in any way questioning the integrity of NFL game officials; or [p]osting negative or derogatory/demeaning content pertaining to officiating on social media.”

It is possible the league could view Jones’ costume as a violation of certain criteria as it relates to referees.

The NFL has often been nicknamed as the “No Fun League,” mostly due to its history of enforcing restrictions, even in cases in which many have argued a more loose approach should have been taken.

Jones’ son, who serves as the Cowboys CEO and executive vice president, wants the league to show a sense of humor.

“They have a very difficult job in real time,” Stephen Jones told “The K&C Masterpiece” Monday. “I do think they understand you can have some humor with this stuff, but I can’t imagine they don’t think there’s nothing but respect that comes out of the Cowboys organization in terms of how difficult their job is and what a good job they do, as well.”

Stephen Jones (right) wants the league to have a sense of humor for his father Jerry Jones’ blind referee costume. Getty Images

On the field, the Cowboys (6-2) have won two straight, and starting quarterback Dak Prescott recently returned from a finger injury.

Dallas is looking to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and has a Week 9 bye.

The NFL has not yet commented on whether Jones will face discipline.