Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

The Cowboys have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator the team announced Saturday.

Schottenheimer, 49, will start his 25th season in the NFL in Dallas — his 14th as an OC. He has been working as a consultant for the Cowboys this past season. He replaces fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy will handle the play-calling duties.

“I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization,” Schottenheimer said in a statement. “Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me. The ability to win with great teammates that share the same goals, and alignment with how to reach them, makes this special for me and I am very grateful for it.”

His OC career started with the Jets from 2006 to 2011, helping the team to a 52-45 record. He developed under head coaches Eric Mangini and Rex Ryan, and worked with quarterbacks Chad Pennington, Brett Favre, Mark Sanchez, and Kellen Clemens.





Brian Schottenheimer has accepted the position with the Cowboys following a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Getty Images

Schottenheimer made three playoff runs with the Jets in six years, including the 2009 and 2010 AFC Championship games. Former Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano replaced Schottenheimer in 2011 after the Jets finished with an 8-8 record and suffered poor season performance from Sanchez.

Following the Jets, he ran the Rams’ offense from 2012-14 in St. Louis before moving to Georgia as an offensive coordinator in 2015. After a year, Schottenheimer presumed the role of the Colts quarterback coach in 2016 and 2017, and later joined the Seahawks in 2018 for three years as offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer spent 2021 as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator under Urban Meyer.

Head Coach Rex Ryan and Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011.

Brian Schottenheimer talks with quarterback Mark Sanchez during a timeout against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011.



The Cowboys will need Schottenheimer’s expertise after falling flat in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. McCarthy spent six seasons working for Schottenheimer father, Marty, with the Chiefs for six seasons beginning in 1993.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” McCarthy said. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.”