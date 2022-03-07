Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence rejects pay cut offer

The Cowboys could be without their star pass rusher in DeMarcus Lawrence this coming season amid reports of impending roster changes.

The defensive end rejected a pay cut offer from the team, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News — therefore jeopardizing his future with the team that drafted him 34th overall in 2014.

Lawrence, who’s set to collect $19 million in 2022, is the second-highest salary on the books for Dallas, behind quarterback Dak Prescott.

He earned a five-year, $105 million extension in April 2019, following back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Lawrence would free up $8 million in cap space, while creating $19 million in dead cap money.

Demarcus Lawrence refused a pay cut from the Cowboys. Icon Sportswire

Lawrence, who turns 30 next month, played in seven games last season due to a broken foot he suffered in training camp. He was still productive, though, tallying 21 tackles, seven quarterback hits, and five pass deflections. He also forced two fumbles and recorded an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

ESPN reported last Friday that Dallas is “likely” to part ways with top receiver Amari Cooper, who just finished the second season of the $100 million contract he signed in 2020.

If he remains a Cowboy, Cooper will collect $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year on March 20. Cooper is currently the third-highest paid player on Dallas’ roster.

Lawrence playing for the Cowboys in 2019 Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has said the team will “go through every player on our roster” to determine the final roster for next season.

Last Monday, Jones was asked at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis about Cooper and if the receiver will be on the roster in 2022.

“It’s too early for me to address that. I don’t want to address any of that as far as the details of the contract,” he said.

Jones also addressed the open franchise tag window and said the Cowboys “haven’t ruled out” the option to tag players, noting that the topic has been discussed in team meetings.