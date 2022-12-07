Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t want Odell Beckham ‘circus’

A happily ever after between the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t seem as promising as it once did.

After the Cowboys rolled out the red carpet for Beckham in a flashy visit on Monday — which included courtside seats at the Mavericks-Suns game with Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs — the team declined to offer the free-agent wideout a deal amid “serious concerns” about his ability to play this season, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Beckham did not work out for the Cowboys as he is roughly 10 months removed from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. The 30-year-old also met with the Giants and Bills and did not conduct a workout with either team.

Without seeing Beckham in action, the Cowboys are hesitant about rolling the dice on a player that might not be available this season, according to Slater, who reported that Dallas doesn’t have the same optimism they did prior to Beckham’s visit.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also shared his thoughts when asked if it’s fair to say he wants the team to sign Beckham, and his response wasn’t encouraging.

Cowboys players Micah Parsons (left) and Trevon Diggs (center) attend a Suns-Mavericks with Odell Beckham Jr. at American Airlines Center on Dec. 5, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones looks on during warmups before a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence during a game against the Colts on Dec. 4, 2022. AP

“It’s fair to say I’m trying to reach a Super Bowl,” he told reporters. “So if he can come and help us with that, then yes, I’ll accept him. But if we’re just gonna do the circus, no I don’t.”

In a separate report, ESPN’s Ed Werder said the Cowboys have concerns after Beckham’s physical that his ACL recovery has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January.

Following Monday’s visit, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed concerns over Beckham’s health and availability, saying he is “not confident at all” in the situation — despite praising Beckham pre-visit and gushing over the possibility of adding a player of his caliber to the roster.

Cowboys players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, along with head coach Mike McCarthy expressed optimism in the team’s pursuit of Beckham prior to his visit to Dallas.

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs with the ball against the Bengals during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Getty Images

Rams receiver Odell Beckham injuries his knee against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Getty Images

Jones also spoke highly of Beckham after he was removed from a Los Angeles-bound flight due to concerns by American Airlines crew that he “appeared to be in and out of consciousness.” Beckham even teased the idea of joining the Cowboys, saying Monday, “It’s a good possibility” that Dallas signs him.

Following his free-agent visit tour, Beckham headed home to Arizona on Wednesday to weigh his options and talk with his family about his future, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Beckham recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams last season, adding 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games. He caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl before he went down with the knee injury.