The Hamden Journal

Covid-positive Djokovic took pictures with young players

Covid-positive Djokovic took pictures with young players

A maskless Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 ranked tennis player worldwide, was pictured hugging young players and smiling just a day after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a report.

The pro tested positive on Dec. 16, and on Dec. 17 was photographed during a ceremony at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia, The Sun reported.

It wasn’t clear whether he had gotten his test results back by the Dec. 17 event, the paper noted.

The tennis star, who is unvaccinated and opposed to vaccine mandates, is being detained in a Melbourne, Australia hotel and facing deportation after border authorities revoked a vaccine exemption following his December infection.

Djokovic was pictured meeting and greeting fans after the ceremony in Belgrade.
Instagram
This photograph taken on January 8, 2022 in Belgrade, shows different front pages of Serbian main newspapers with photos and headlines of Serbia's tennis champion Novak Djokovic staying in Melbourne government detention centre, after he was refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status.
Various front pages of Serbian newspapers feature the tennis champion Novak Djokovic.
AFP via Getty Images / Andrej Isakovic

He’d flown to Australia to compete in the Australian open.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, has said his son fell victim to a “political witch hunt,” despite meeting all conditions to enter Australia to play “at the tournament that he would have certainly won.”

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.