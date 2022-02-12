Count on the Crimson Tide

It has been quite a season for coach Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks.

They will enter their matchup Saturday at Alabama in the midst of a nine-game winning streak. The most recent addition to their streak was the biggest, as Arkansas took down top-ranked Auburn in front of a raucous home crowd in Fayetteville. That ended the Tigers’ streak of 19 straight victories, and handed them their first loss to a conference opponent this year.

Alabama is one of the most peculiar teams in the country. The Crimson Tide are the true definition of a squad that plays to the level of their competition. They have beaten multiple top-ranked teams, but also have fallen to some of the SEC’s bottom feeders. But Arkansas is now at its peak market value, so Alabama will be ready for this game and should play up to the required level.

The Razorbacks are also due to show up flat on the road. They have nine straight wins, with the most recent being a tremendous emotional effort. It will be hard for them to get up again in this spot.

The play: Alabama, moneyline (-225)