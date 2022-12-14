Could sit out until 2023

Raise your hand if you were bamboozled or underwhelmed by the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

After weeks of hype around the free-agent wide receiver’s return — which included flashy visits with the Giants, Cowboys, and Bills — Beckham might not see action until next season.

The belief among several NFL teams is that Beckham will sit out the entire 2022 season, including the playoffs, and sign with a team at the start of free agency in March, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. One team executive told Fowler that Beckham will “be the prize” of the 2023 crop of free-agent receivers.

Beckham is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, which was reportedly a major red flag for the Cowboys after meeting with the 30-year-old wideout earlier this month.

Rams receiver Odell Beckham runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images

Dallas flipped a switch in their highly publicized pursuit of Beckham after he did not participate in a workout for the team, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, who reported the team did not offer him a contract. Beckham also did not participate in a workout with the Giants or Bills.

The Cowboys were hesitant to go all-in on Beckham due to concerns that he is not ready to play this season. Team owner Jerry Jones also told 105.3 The Fan that he was “not confident” about signing the receiver following the visit.

On Monday, the Cowboys signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton in hopes of a deep playoff run, further signaling that Beckham may not be healthy enough to play this season.

The AFC East-leading Bills also added receiver depth on Tuesday, signing Cole Beasley, who cut short his retirement for a reunion with Buffalo.

In a separate report, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Beckham’s future is “in a holding pattern” and there’s “no timeline” for the wide receiver to make a decision.

Beckham addressed his free agency during LeBron James’ “Thursday Night Football” alternate feed of “The Shop,” saying, “I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play (in the) regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

A Giants reunion doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility for Beckham, as the team has yet to add another receiver.

Beckham is also reportedly in contact with the Chiefs, although both sides have not set up a meeting as of Wednesday.