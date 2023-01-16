Costeen Hatzi ‘devastated’ over Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open exit

A “devastated” Costeen Hatzi posted a message of support Monday to boyfriend Nick Kyrgios, who withdrew from this year’s Australian Open due to a knee injury.

In a message shared on her Instagram Story, Hatzi — who has been linked to the Australian tennis pro since 2021 — expressed that while “devastated,” Kyrgios “needs to do what is right for his body.”

Costeen Hatzi posted a message on social media following boyfriend Nick Kyrgios’ decision to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open. Instagram/Costeen Hatzi

Costeen Hatzi said of Nick Kyrgios on Instagram: “Needs to do what is right for his body.” Instagram/Costeen Hatzi

Kyrgios, who is just months removed from the Wimbledon final and the U.S. Open quarterfinals, elaborated on his decision to pull out of the tournament Monday, one day before he was set to face Russia’s Roman Safiullin.

“I’m devastated obviously,” said Kyrgios, who has been dealing with a cyst on a small tear in the meniscus of his left knee.

“Honestly, I’m just exhausted from everything, and obviously pretty brutal. One of the most important tournaments of my career. It hasn’t been easy at all,” he continued.

Nick Kyrgios plays a backhand during a practice session on Jan. 12, 2023, ahead of the Australian Open. Getty Images

Costeen Hatzi, who is a Sydney-based style blogger, has been linked to Nick Kyrgios since 2021. Instagram/Costeen Hatzi

Kyrgios also took to social media Monday, posting, “This one hurts, to all my fans, I will be back stronger.”

Hatzi, a Sydney-based style blogger, responded on Instagram, “The comeback will be better than ever.”

Costeen Hatzi has supported Nick Kyrgios at various tennis tournaments. Instagram/Costeen Hatzi

Costeen Hatzi and Nick Kyrgios kiss during the Australian Open in January 2022. Getty Images

Kyrgios has counted on Hatzi’s support over the past year, as she has accompanied him to various tournaments across the globe. In fact, she cheered on Kyrgios during his run at the 2022 Australian Open, when he fell to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

“So proud of you,” Hatzi gushed on Instagram in January 2022. “Played an amazing match – still a winner in my eyes.”