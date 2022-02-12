Cost, capacity & more to know about the site of 2022 Super Bowl

The new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers is set to host its biggest event since opening.

SoFi Stadium opened on Sept. 8, 2020, and has become the home for both of Los Angeles’ two NFL teams. Just a year-and-a-half since it opened, it will be hosting the Rams and the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

This will mark only the second time in NFL history that one of the two Super Bowl teams will be playing at its home site after the Buccaneers played in Tampa Bay in Super Bowl 55.

SoFi Stadium was designed to be one of the finest stadiums in the United States and was meant to be a major draw. As it prepares to host its largest event, Sporting News takes a look inside the Los Angeles stadium.

How much did SoFi Stadium cost to build?

SoFi Stadium’s cost mirrors the expectation placed on it when it was built. According to the Los Angeles Times, SoFi Stadium cost more than $5 billion to build. It was all privately funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

The Designbuild Network reported that that price tag makes it the most expensive stadium ever built, and by no small margin. It lists Allegiant Stadium, the recently built stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas, as the second-most expensive at $1.9 billion.

How long did construction take?

As would be expected with the massive undertaking that went into SoFi Stadium, it took a while for it to be made. Ground was broken on the stadium in November 2016 and it took nearly a full four years — up until September 2020 — before it was open for business.

As the Rams and Chargers waited for their new home to be built, the Rams played in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Chargers were playing at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Where is SoFi Stadium?

SoFi Stadium can be found in Inglewood, California, which is inside Los Angeles County. For reference, it is found just a few blocks down from the Los Angeles International Airport.

SoFi Stadium capacity

The stadium can typically seat 70,240, but it will be able to hold more fans for the Super Bowl. It can expand out to 100,240 for more major events.

Special features of SoFi Stadium

Fans in the stands won’t be able to miss the massive videoboard, which is 70,000 square feet and 120 yards long. Fans can also enjoy the 5G high-speed internet and the plazas that surround the main stadium.

Is the SoFi Stadium roof retractable?

SoFi Stadium’s roof is one of the more unique features of the massive building. The roof has the capability to feature a broadcast on its glass ceiling. So for planes flying into LAX as the Super Bowl is going on, they’ll be able to watch the game.

Because of the glass screen on the roof, it is not a retractable roof. However, the sides of the stadium are open, which allows a breeze to flow through the stadium as the game is going on. Given the shape of the roof, it is unlikely rain could ever get in.

Is SoFi Stadium air conditioned?

Those in attendance at Super Bowl 56 could experience some history before they even set foot in the stadium. It is expected that it will be the hottest Super Bowl on record.

The stadium, for all its perks, does not have air conditioning. It also doesn’t have any form of heating. But because of the roof’s ability to open up, the breeze will help cool those fans packed in the seats. As if that isn’t enough, the roof panels are designed to pull heat out of the stadium, helping to naturally cool everyone inside.

What is SoFi Stadium named for?

Kroenke might have shelled out a lot of his own money to build the stadium, but he did receive some help. Finance company SoFi Technologies Inc. reportedly paid $400 million over the course of 20 years to have the naming rights for the stadium.

Will SoFi Stadium host the World Cup and Olympic Games?

The Super Bowl won’t be the only major event SoFi Stadium is hosting in the future. When the Summer Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, SoFi Stadium will have part of the opening and closing ceremonies. It is among the venues currently in consideration for the 2026 Men’s World Cup.