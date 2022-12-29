Cory Youmans reflects on catching Aaron Judge’s home run ball

Much like Aaron Judge’s life changed on Oct. 4, 2022, when he broke Roger Maris’ home run record with hit No. 62, Cory Youmans’ world flipped upside down the moment he caught the historic ball at Globe Life Field in Dallas.

“I was there to see Aaron Judge,” Youmans recently recounted of that memorable night to Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.

“I was naïve to what might happen to someone if they caught the ball. Sure, I had hoped to, like everyone else. But how can you predict that you are actually the one to catch it?”

When Youmans made the grab, he was ushered away by security. While walking, Youmans was asked what is now the $1.5 million question: “What are you going to do with the ball?”

Within moments of replying, “Good question, I haven’t thought about it,” Youmans, a 35-year-old cancer survivor, was immediately swept up into a media circus.

Aaron Judge makes history after hitting his 62nd home run of the season on Oct. 4, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Cory Youmans celebrates after catching Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Instagram/@coryoumans

“Had I known then what I know now, I would’ve reacted differently,” Youmans said. “But at the time, ignorance was bliss.”

The fallout over the catch and what would become of Judge’s ball was swift and, in part, unsettling. Youmans and his wife, sports reporter and “Bachelor” alum Bri Amaranthus, briefly relocated after their home address was revealed online. What’s more, inaccuracies centered around Youmans began to steer the narrative.

Despite a “pretty chaotic” first week, Youmans was able to navigate the best way to move forward with the ball. He ultimately hired Goldin House to auction the piece of MLB history despite a $3 million offer.

“There is no playbook,” Youmans told SI. “I spent a tremendous amount of time researching what people in the past have done. I’ve read all of their stories and studied the outcomes. I thought it would also make sense to keep an open mind and see what all of the options were. We thought we would try to identify the best private offer, and the best auction house.”

Cory Youmans with his wife, Bri Amaranthus.

Aaron Judge’s home run ball sold at auction for $1.5 million. Instagram/@coryoumans

Judge’s record-breaking ball sold at auction this month for $1.5 million. Looking back at the process, Youmans is content with the road he chose.

“I was just uncomfortable selling the ball behind closed doors. So we went with the safe, open, fair route at auction,” he said.

Although Youmans recognizes there will always be differing opinions — “No matter what I did, not everyone would agree that it was the right strategy” — he’s at peace with what transpired at the end of the day.

“I feel lucky to have been in the stadium that night and lucky to have caught the ball,” he said.