Cory Youmans not bitter despite costing himself on Aaron Judge ball

Cory Youmans missed out on an extra $1.5 million by putting Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball up for auction.

But Youmans, who caught the historic ball in the first row of the left-field seats at Globe Life Field and later reportedly turned down a private $3 million offer for it, chose to highlight the transparency that the bidding process brought before the ball was sold to an unnamed collector for $1.5 million on Saturday night.

“Congratulations to Joe! Given the historical significance of #62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent,” Youmans said Sunday in a statement released by Goldin, the auction house that put the baseball up for bidding. “Joe seems like a great man and the perfect steward for this special piece of MLB history. The ball is in great hands and we thank Ken and the dedicated team. As this chapter comes to an end and I reflect on catching home run ball #62, I’ll always remember the kindness of the fans around me on that exciting night in Arlington. It was the epitome of how sports brings humans together and I’ll cherish that memory forever.”

Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball from 1998 was sold for $3.05 million, making it the most expensive ball ever. Judge’s 62nd home run ball is now the second-highest price ever paid for a baseball at public auction.

According to Goldin, the winning bidder is a “prominent Midwestern businessman and collector,” though they did not release his full name.

“I am very lucky with the help of Goldin to become the owner of the world’s most valuable baseball which comes from the most historic franchise in America’s game – the New York Yankees,” the anonymous buyer said in a statement. “Ruth, Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mantle, Maris, and now Aaron Judge. Aaron had arguably the greatest home run season in baseball history and now he will continue his career with the iconic organization. I am lucky, blessed and grateful to own a piece of baseball and American history and hopefully find a path for others to enjoy this history also. Thanks again to Goldin and the Youman’s family for allowing me this opportunity.”