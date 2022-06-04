Corner D.J. Reed brings quirky diet, shutdown skills to Jets

The Jets can only hope new cornerback D.J. Reed views opposing receivers with as much disdain as he has for French toast.

Yep, French toast.

Reed met with the media after an organized team activity this week and was asked about a stance he has taken on social media opposing the popular breakfast food.

“French toast just doesn’t appeal to me,” Reed said in an entertaining session with reporters. “When I go to a breakfast spot, I’m either going to get waffles or pancakes. If I have a cheat day, I never say, ‘Oh, that French toast looks good.’ My girl gets French toast, and I would literally see it and it looks like thick bread with butter on it. It just doesn’t appeal to me. I won’t even try it.”

That’s not Reed’s only peculiar food take. He did not eat chicken or steak for nearly four years.

“That actually started in college,” Reed said. “With my mindset, I tried to see how I could like run faster, for my 40-yard dash. I actually went vegan for like four months. I did that and it was cool, but it was a struggle once I lost my chef after the process. Then, I started just eating fish. I actually did that for like three, four years. I didn’t eat steak, chicken, just straight pescatarian. I did that and it was cool.”

D.J. Reed works out at Jets practice. Bill Kostroun

But Reed kept getting minor injuries. One day last year the personal chef for Russell Wilson, his Seattle teammate, told him that his body was breaking down because he needed more meat. So, he brought back chicken and steak, and stayed healthy … and happy.

“When I ate chicken and I ate steak, I was like, I don’t know how the hell I [went without] for four years,” Reed said. “I love my diet now.”

The Jets gave Reed a three-year, $33 million contract not for his nutritional preferences, but for his ability to shut down opposing receivers. Reed had a breakout season with the Seahawks last year in his fourth NFL season. He is now reunited with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was his defensive coordinator with the 49ers in 2018 and 2019.

Saleh said Reed’s effort stands out.

“You can almost hear him grunting on tape and the volume is on mute,” Saleh said, “with how hard he plays and how hard he’s getting in-and-out of his breaks and how important every single rep is to him. You see him in meetings, just the laser focus, there’s no dozing off, there’s no slouching. He is completely locked in. You see all of that, and at the same time, he’s not a robot, he is an unbelievable person and willing to talk to guys and bring guys along. So, he has been awesome. Really excited that we have him.”

D.J. Reed Bill Kostroun

Reed said he believes the revamped secondary can “dominate,” and he also said he does not believe a trip to the Super Bowl is farfetched.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich believes Reed will be a leader on his defense. Ulbrich said Reed is “a dog.”

“He’s overcome a lot to be where he’s at today, and he will only get better,” Ulbrich said. “I don’t think this league has seen what he can become. So, super excited about him. He’s a guy that drives that room. A lot of times corners are, just by nature because they’re out on these islands, sometimes they’re not the most inclusive teammates, if that makes sense and they can be a little bit of a loner because of the life they live on that island. He’s not that way at all, he’s a guy that’s constantly challenging the group, constantly bringing guys along, brings energy, brings passion and he will make everyone better. Not just the corners, he’s going to make our entire team better in that way.”