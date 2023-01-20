Cormani McClain flips from Miami to Colorado’s Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has done it again.

Cormani McClain, the top-rated cornerback and No. 12 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.com, has changed his mind. The now-former Miami commit has flipped and will join Sanders at Colorado.

The move comes after five-star cornerback Travis Hunter switched from Florida State to Jackson State in 2022 with Hunter then following Sanders to Colorado.

Sanders celebrated his latest coup with a video on Twitter accompanied by “Game Over” by Lil’ Flip, one of the most popular hip-hop songs of the mid-2000s, which chants “Flip!” repeatedly throughout.

McClain had previously committed to Miami and its coach Mario Cristobal in October. He was reportedly set to sign with the school on Dec. 21, but delayed the decision with his mother later confirming that plans had changed — which coincided with Sanders’ move from Jackson State to Colorado.

Cormani McClain (1) was named a captain at the Under Armour All-America Game on January 3 in Orlando, Florida. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders led Jackson State to a 27-6 record over the last three seasons. Getty Images

While McClain has verbally committed to Colorado, the 6-foot-1 corner won’t be able to sign a national letter of intent until the February signing period.