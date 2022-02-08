Copa Libertadores 2022 schedule, scores, highlights, TV channel and streaming in USA & Canada

The 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores — the premier continental club competition in South America — will see 31 teams looking to dethrone two-time defending champion Palmeiras for the continent’s most prestigious trophy. The winner not only earns a shiny new addition to the trophy case, but also a spot in the yearly Club World Cup.

Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras is going for a rare three-peat achieved by only two other teams in the history of the competition, both hailing from Argentina: Estudiantes (1968-1970) and Independiente (1972-1975), with the latter winning the competition over four straight seasons.

Brazilian clubs have dominated the Copa Libertadores in recent seasons, and the final has been an all-Brazilian affair in the last two with Palmeiras defeating Santos and Flamengo in consecutive seasons. A Brazilian team has won the trophy eight of the last 12 seasons dating back to 2010.

2022 Copa Libertadores schedule & format

The 2022 Copa Libertadores kicks off with three preliminary qualifying rounds which will determine the final four teams to join the field of 32 that will take part in the group stage (complete qualifying schedule further below).

The group-stage draw takes place on March 23 and the matches get underway on April 5.

Qualifying (Round 1): Feb. 8-9 (Leg 1) & Feb. 15-16 (Leg 2)

Feb. 8-9 (Leg 1) & Feb. 15-16 (Leg 2) Qualifying (Round 2): Feb. 22-24 (Leg 1) & March 1-3 (Leg 2)

Feb. 22-24 (Leg 1) & March 1-3 (Leg 2) Qualifying (Round 3): March 8-10 (Leg 1) & March 15-17 (Leg 2)

March 8-10 (Leg 1) & March 15-17 (Leg 2) Group Stage: April 5-7, April 12-14, April 26-28, May 3-5, May 17-19, May 24-26

April 5-7, April 12-14, April 26-28, May 3-5, May 17-19, May 24-26 Round of 16: June 28-30 (Leg 1) & July 5-7 (Leg 2)

June 28-30 (Leg 1) & July 5-7 (Leg 2) Quarterfinals: Aug. 2-4 (Leg 1) & Aug. 9-11 (Leg 2)

Aug. 2-4 (Leg 1) & Aug. 9-11 (Leg 2) Semifinals: Aug. 30-31 (Leg 1) & Sept. 6-8 (Leg 2)

Aug. 30-31 (Leg 1) & Sept. 6-8 (Leg 2) Final: Sat, Oct. 29

A total of 16 teams (top two from each group) will qualify from the group stage to the knockout rounds. A draw will determine the knockout matchups and teams will face off in two-leg aggregate-goal series from the Round of 16 through to the semifinals. The final will be a single match played at a neutral venue in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Similar to the UEFA Champions League, beginning with this 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores, away goals will not be used as a tiebreaker should teams finish even on aggregate goals after both legs of a knockout series are played. Extra time and penalty kicks (if necessary) will serve to break the deadlock.

How to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores

Dates: Feb. 8 through Oct. 29

Feb. 8 through Oct. 29 Times:

TV Channel: beIN Sports, beIN XTRA

beIN Sports, beIN XTRA Spanish-language TV: beIN Sports en Espanol, bein XTRA Espanol

beIN Sports en Espanol, bein XTRA Espanol Streaming: fuboTV, beIN Connect

The Copa Libertadores is carried in the USA and Canada on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Espanol.

The beIN networks are streamed on fuboTV, which is available via a free trial in the USA only.

2022 Copa Libertadores teams in group stage

Here are the 28 teams that have automatically clinched a spot in the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

They will be joined by four other teams to emerge from the three rounds of qualifying (see further below).

Nation Total Clubs Argentina 5 Boca Juniors

Colon

River Plate

Talleres

Velez Sarsfield Bolivia 2 Always Ready

Independiente Petrolero Brazil 7 Athletico Paranaense

Atletico Mineiro

Corinthians

Flamengo

Fortaleza

Palmeiras

Red Bull Bragantino Chile 2 Colo Colo

Universidad Catolica Colombia 2 Deportivo Cali

Tolima Ecuador 2 Emelec

Independiente del Valle Paraguay 2 Cerro Porteno

Libertad Peru 2 Alianza Lima

Sporting Cristal Uruguay 2 Nacional

Penarol Venezuela 2 Caracas

Deportivo Tachira

Copa Libertadores 2022 Qualifying Rounds

The final four clubs to make it into the group stage will emerge from three grueling rounds of qualifying.

A total of 19 teams will be involved in this preliminary phase with home teams listed first below.

Qualifying Round 1

1st Leg

Date 1st Leg Time (ET) TV & Streaming Tues, Feb. 8 Montevideo City (URU) vs. Barcelona (ECU) 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Wed, Feb. 9 Deportivo Lara (VEN) vs. Bolivar (BOL) 5:15 p.m. fuboTV Wed, Feb. 9 Univ. Cesar Vallejo (PER) vs. Olimpia (PAR) 7:30 p.m. fuboTV

2nd Leg

Date 2nd Leg Agg. Score Time (ET) TV & Streaming Tues, Feb. 15 Barcelona (ECU) vs. Montevideo City (URU) TBD 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Wed. Feb. 16 Bolivar (BOL) vs. Deportivo Lara (VEN) TBD 5:15 p.m. fuboTV Wed, Feb. 16 Olimpia (PAR) vs. Univ. Cesar Vallejo (PER) TBD 7:30 p.m. fuboTV

Qualifying Round 2

1st Leg

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Streaming Tues, Feb. 22 Everton (CHI) vs. Monagas (VEN) 5:15 p.m. fuboTV Tues, Feb. 22 Plaza Colonia (URU) vs. The Strongest (BOL) 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Tues, Feb. 22 Millonarios (COL) vs. Fluminense (BRA) 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Wed, Feb. 23 Audax Italiano (CHI) vs. Estudiantes (ARG) 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Wed, Feb. 23 Dep. Lara/Bolivar vs. Univ. Catolica (ECU) TBD fuboTV Wed, Feb. 23 America MG (BRA) vs. Guarani (PAR) 5:15 p.m. fuboTV Wed, Feb. 23 Montevideo/Barcelona vs. Universitario (PER) TBD fuboTV Thurs, Feb. 24 Cesar Vallejo/Olimpia vs. Atletico Nacional (COL) TBD fuboTV

2nd Leg

Date Match Agg. Time (ET) TV & Streaming Tues, March 1 Monagas (VEN) vs. Everton (CHI) TBD 5:15 p.m. fuboTV Tues, March 1 The Strongest (BOL) vs. Plaza Colonia (URU) TBD 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Tues, March 1 Fluminense (BRA) vs. Millonarios (COL) TBD 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Wed, March 2 Estudiantes (ARG) vs. Audax Italiano (CHI) TBD 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Wed, March 2 Univ. Catolica (ECU) vs. Dep. Lara/Bolivar TBD 5:15 p.m. fuboTV Wed, March 2 Guarani (PAR) vs. America MG (BRA) TBD 5:15 p.m. fuboTV Wed, March 2 Universitario (PER) vs. Montevideo/Barcelona TBD 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Thurs, March 3 Atletico Nacional (COL) vs. Cesar Vallejo/Olimpia TBD 7:30 p.m. fuboTV

Qualifying Round 3

1st Leg

Date 1st Leg Time (ET) TV & Streaming March 8-10 Millonarios/Fluminense vs. Atl. Nacional/Olimpia/Cesar Vallejo TBD fuboTV March 8-10 Audax/Estudiantes vs. Everton/Monagas TBD fuboTV March 8-10 Dep. Lara/Bolivar/Univ. Catolica vs. Pl. Colonia/The Strongest TBD fuboTV March 8-10 America MG/Guarani vs. Universitario/Montevideo/Barcelona TBD fuboTV

2nd Leg