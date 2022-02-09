Copa del Rey semifinals schedule, scores & highlights for 2022 Spanish Cup

The heavyweights are out, leaving the 2021-22 Copa del Rey wide open as the competition has whittled down to the final four contestants.

The Spanish domestic cup competition, in its 120th edition with 126 teams in the original field, is indicative of the climate in Spanish football this season, with unpredictable results and new teams emerging.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, and Atletico Madrid are all out of the competition, meaning three of the top four most successful Copa del Rey sides are no longer in contention. Athletic Bilbao is the most decorated club remaining with the second-most Copa del Rey titles.

La Liga third-place side Real Betis is the highest ranked team in the final four: Athletic Bilbao (8th), Rayo Vallecano (9th), and Valencia (11th) round out the semifinal field.

The last lower-division sides remaining were eliminated in the Round of 16, with two Segunda Division (second-tier) and one Primera Division RFEF (third-tier) club all getting knocked out.

How to watch the 2022 Copa del Rey

Date: November 30, 2021 — April 23, 2022

ESPN owns the exclusive television rights for the Copa del Rey in the United States, and every match is available both in English and Spanish on its premium streaming service ESPN+.

2022 Copa del Rey semifinals schedule & TV

Down to just four teams, the two semifinal matchups are dripping with intrigue.

Real Betis has shocked Spanish football this season, sitting third in the La Liga table and also still alive in the Copa del Rey. The club has exceeded expectations and continued to improve after finishing 6th and 15th in the last two seasons. Real Betis also exceeded statistical expectations, out-performing its expected goals this season by nearly six, the second-greatest differential in La Liga.

Athletic, meanwhile, gets another crack at a trophy, falling to Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Semifinals – Leg 1

While every other round is a single-elimination match, the semifinals of the Copa del Rey are two-legged matchups.

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Streaming Wed, Feb. 9 Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 2 Highlights Thurs, Feb. 10 Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia 3:00 p.m. ESPN+

Semifinals – Leg 2

Date Match Time (ET) TV & Streaming Wed, March 2 Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Thurs, March 3 Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao 3:00 p.m. ESPN+

Final