Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn piles on Giants for cutting him

This one was extra sweet for Cooper Rush’s wife, Lauryn.

Moments after the Cowboys sealed their 23-16 victory over the Giants on “Monday Night Football,” Lauryn gleefully reflected on how far the quarterback has come in his NFL career — and the Giants’ decision to give up on the journeyman two years ago.

“No better play in football than victory formation,” Lauryn began on her Instagram Story.

Lauryn Rush, the wife of Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, recently reacted to his win over the Giants on "Monday Night Football."

Lauryn Rush reflected on husband Cooper Rush's NFL journey, which also included a brief stint with the Giants.

“Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast forward…. Monday freaking night in MetLife and starting for AMERICA’S TEAM.”

Rush began his NFL career with the Cowboys in 2017, when he signed as an undrafted free agent. Three years later, Rush was claimed off waivers by the Giants when his former coach, Jason Garrett, served as the team’s offensive coordinator. Rush’s time in New York ended in September 2020 when he was replaced by Clayton Thorson, a former Cowboys signal-caller, on the practice squad. Rush re-signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws the ball in the fourth quarter of Dallas' 23-16 win over the Giants on Sept. 26, 2022.

Though Rush began the 2022 season as Dak Prescott’s backup, he was quickly thrust into action when the Cowboys’ starting quarterback suffered a thumb injury against the Buccaneers in Week 1. Since taking over for Prescott, Rush has led the Cowboys to two straight wins.

“He’s playing good football right now,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Rush postgame, per NFL.com. “I’m glad to recognize him for it. He’s giving us the boost to just keep playing on offense.”

Rush completed 21 of 31 attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown on Monday night.

Lauryn Rush embraces husband Cooper Rush after a Cowboys game in Sept. 2022.

Cooper Rush and wife Lauryn are proud parents to a daughter named Ayla.



When Rush and the Cowboys take the field on Sunday in Dallas, it’s likely Lauryn will be nearby to cheer him on.

The couple has been married since 2020 and has one daughter, Ayla.