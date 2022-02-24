Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna shares photos from post-Super Bowl trip

Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna is looking back on the couple’s Super Bowl victory lap in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Anna shared a collection of photos from their recent trip to Sin City, where they continued to celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals earlier this month.

Captioning the post, “Vegas in the rear view,” Anna is seen cozying up to the Rams receiver and Super Bowl MVP during their stay at the luxurious Encore resort at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Anna Kupp recently shared photos of her trip to Las Vegas with husband Cooper Kupp Instagram/Anna Kupp

Anna and Cooper Kupp, this year’s Super Bowl MVP, stayed at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas Instagram/Anna Kupp

The couple posed for a mirror selfie in their luxurious hotel suite Instagram/Anna Kupp

In addition to the Kupps, who have been married since 2015, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, were also part of the Vegas festivities, as well as tackle Andrew Whitworth and wife Melissa.

The newly minted Super Bowl champs enjoyed a round of golf during the day, according to a video shared on Wynn’s Instagram account, before checking out restaurants and lounges in the evening.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the Rams, who also had their victory parade in Los Angeles last week. For the Kupps, however, the celebrations continued just hours after winning Super Bowl 2022, when they ventured to Disneyland for the day. While there, the 28-year-old receiver rode on a parade float with Stafford, fellow Rams teammate Aaron Donald, and Mickey Mouse himself.

Cooper Kupp celebrated the Rams’ Super Bowl win at Disneyland on Monday, Feb. 14, with teammates Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford Getty Images

The Kupps shared a kiss after the Rams won Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Anna, who shares two young sons with Kupp, also celebrated her husband with a touching postgame tribute on Instagram.

“Tears flowing, heart racing, kind of happiness,” she gushed. “Champions of the world!”