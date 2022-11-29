Cooper Kupp slams Balenciaga over child endangerment after disturbing ad

Cooper Kupp was disgusted by the Balenciaga scandal.

Last week, the fashion brand came under immense fire after it released an ad campaign that sexualized children with BDSM imagery. The Rams’ wideout was fed up, and excoriated the brand.

“To try to be a voice for our children, who rely on the protection of the men and women that were entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing them and raising them up: please make yourself aware of the attack against our young ones by @balenciaga, and ensure that they are held responsible for it!” Kupp tweeted over the weekend. “For those of us in positions to create change in the way that companies manipulate people and advertise evil, please stand up!”

Kupp is one of the best players in the NFL. He was the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP last season.

Earlier Monday, Kim Kardashian, who has a longstanding relationship with the fashion brand, broke her silence on the matter.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian tweeted.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” she continued. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Cooper Kupp excoriated Balenciaga for sexualizing children in its holiday campaign. Getty Images

Balenciaga sued Nicholes Des Jardins, who designed the set, and the production company North Six, Inc. for $25 million over the campaign.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms,” Balenciaga said in a statement to The Post.

The luxury fashion house claims that it did not approve of the ads and is suing the producer. Jam Press/Balenciaga

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,” the statement continued. “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photo shoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”