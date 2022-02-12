Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase good bets to join list in 2022

Will the Super Bowl 56 MVP be a wide receiver?

It’s a good bet for those who don’t want to pick quarterbacks Matthew Stafford (+115) or Joe Burrow (+230). A total of four receivers from those teams, however, are among the top-10 bets to win Super Bowl MVP honors.

That starts with Los Angeles Cooper Kupp (+550), who won the receiving triple crown with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 TDs this season. Cincinnati rookie Ja’Marr Chase (+2500) had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 TDs.

That’s not all. Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (+2500) was one of the best pickups in the regular season, and Bengals second-year receiver Tee Higgins (+6000) has been a consistent target for Burrow in the playoffs.

Should you bet on one of those receivers? Sporting News takes a closer look:

How many WRs have won Super Bowl MVP?

Seven wide receivers have won the Super Bowl MVP award.

—Lynn Swann, Steelers (Super Bowl 10): Swann had four catches for 161 yards and a TD in Pittsburgh’s 21-17 against Dallas.

—Fred Biletnikoff, Raiders (Super Bowl 11): Biletnikoff had four catches for 79 yards in Oakland’s 32-14 victory against the Vikings.

—Jerry Rice, 49ers (Super Bowl 23): Rice had 11 catches for 215 yards and a TD in the 20-16 victory against Cincinnati.

—Deion Branch, Patriots (Super Bowl 39): Branch had 11 catches for 133 yards in a 24-21 victory against the Eagles.

—Hines Ward, Steelers (Super Bowl 40): Ward had five catches for 123 yards and a TD in a 21-10 victory against the Seahawks.

—Santonio Holmes, Steelers (Super Bowl 43): Holmes had nine catches for 131 yards and a TD, including the game-winning score, in a 27-23 victory against the Cardinals.

—Julian Edelman, Patriots (Super Bowl 53): Edelman had 10 catches for 141 yards in a 13-3 against the Rams.

Super Bowl 56 MVP odds

PLAYER POS ODDS Matthew Stafford QB +115 Joe Burrow QB +230 Cooper Kupp WR +550 Aaron Donald DT +1600 Ja’Marr Chase WR +2500 Odell Beckham WR +2500 Cam Akers RB +3000 Joe Mixon RB +4000 Von Miller LB +4000 Tee Higgins WR +6000

WRs who could win Super Bowl MVP this year

Cooper Kupp, Rams (+550)

Kupp is the best bet. He was the most-productive receiver in the regular season, and that connection has carried over with Stafford in the playoffs. Kupp has 25 catches on 32 targets. He has 386 yards, four TDs and averages 15.4 yards per catch. Cincinnati’s secondary will have a tough time doubling Kupp knowing Beckham Jr. has made plays on the other side. Kupp has caught a TD in eight of the Rams’ last nine games.

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (+2500)

Kupp is a better pick, but Chase has more value with these odds. If the Bengals win, then it is entirely possible that Chase puts up numbers that outshine Burrow even. Chase has 20 catches on 27 targets in the playoffs, and he has 279 yards and a TD. The Rams’ pass rush is getting a lot of attention leading up to this game, so Chase will get a handful of targets in the short passing game on bubbles and slants early. He could get double-digit catches with ease, and all it takes is one or two huge plays.

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams (+2500)

Beckham Jr. is an interesting play. He had five TDs in eight regular-season games after a midseason signing with the Rams, and he has been a reliable target in the playoffs. He has 19 catches on 23 targets for 236 yards and a TD. Beckham will get one-on-one looks, but he would need to make a handful of chunk plays and get in the end zone to win this award. This is the stage Beckham has been waiting for. Will he take advantage?

Tee Higgins, Bengals (+6000)

Higgins is one of the better long-shot bets on the board knowing he’s capable of putting up a huge game. How much will the Rams devote to stopping Chase? That’s the question, because Higgins has 23 catches for 209 yards in the postseason. Higgins had 100 yards in five of Cincinnati’s last eight games. He would be an off-the-wall pick given the other WRs in the game, but it would not be a huge surprise if he went off here.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals (+10000)

He is a long-shot. Boyd had 10 catches for 62 yards and a TD in the playoffs, but he scored in three consecutive games to end the regular season.

Van Jefferson, Rams (+10000)

Another long-shot. Jefferson is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice last week and has five catches for 79 yards in the playoffs.

What WR records would they have to break?

Jerry Rice holds two major single-game receiving records in the Super Bowl. He set a record with 215 receiving yards, set in Super Bowl 23 against the Bengals. He scored a Super Bowl-record three TDs in Super Bowl 24 against the Broncos and Super Bowl 29 against the Chargers.

New England running back James White set the single-game record with 14 receptions in Super Bowl 51. Demaryius Thomas has the record for receivers. He caught 13 passes in Super Bowl 48.