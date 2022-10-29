Cooper Kupp expresses disdain for turf fields: ‘Should be on grass’

Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp isn’t afraid to show his love for natural grass fields.

The All-Pro wide receiver expressed his disdain about turf fields on Thursday. Cupp’s opinion comes after Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf and Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered knee injuries on non-contact plays at SoFi Stadium, which has artificial turf.

“It’s not even close,” Kupp told ESPN Thursday. “Hands down, we should be playing on grass. Hands down, we should be on grass. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Kupp added that SoFi Stadium, where both the Chargers and Rams play, “should be on grass.” The Los Angeles-based venue is one of 14 NFL stadiums that uses an artificial surface.

The Rams’ star receiver joins a group of players and coaches who’ve expressed contempt for artificial turf fields. After losing Metcalf, the Seahawks’ best receiver, on Sunday at SoFi, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said the topic of grass versus turf has been discussed before and that ‘it’s an issue “we definitely need to look at.”

Rams star Cooper Kupp spoke out about artificial turf and said players should be playing on grass instead. Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images

“We’ve got to do what’s right, and we’ve got to do what’s safest for the players, and we’ve got to make those choices,” Carroll said Wednesday. “I would pound on the drum for that.”