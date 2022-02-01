Cooper Kupp and wife Anna celebrate Rams in emotional video

This is a moment Cooper Kupp and wife Anna will certainly never forget.

Following the Rams’ NFC Championship win over the 49ers on Sunday, Anna ran onto the field at SoFi Stadium and jumped into the arms of the 28-year-old receiver, who is having a historic season in Los Angeles.

“This moment. These moments!!! Thanking God for every one of them,” Anna captioned a new Instagram video on Monday. “We have prayed for a season to glorify our Savior Jesus Christ and you are doing just that my lovey @cooperkupp. SURREAL!!”

Anna Kupp and husband Cooper Kupp celebrate the Rams’ NFC Championship win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Kupp, who has been married to high school sweetheart Anna since 2015, lead the league in receptions this season (145), as well as touchdowns (16), and receiving yards (1,947). In Sunday’s 20-17 win over the 49ers, he had 11 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to wife Anna, with whom he shares two children, Kupp also had an emotional postgame moment with teammate Robert Woods, who tore his ACL in November.

Kupp has been part of the Rams since 2017, when they drafted him in the third round, but this is his first season catching passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was traded to Los Angeles last January.

“He’s extremely talented, does everything that we ask him to do, whether it’s blocking for his other guys on the team, whether it be receivers or running backs, running down the field making big plays, catching the ball behind the line of scrimmage and going for big plays,” Stafford said of his new teammate earlier this season, per ESPN.

Anna Kupp and Cooper Kupp with their eldest son Cooper in 2019 Instagram

The Rams — who also boast the star-studded cast of Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald, and Von Miller — will face the Bengals at home on Sunday, Feb. 13, in Super Bowl 2022.