Controversial Olympian Eileen Gu makes stunning splash at Met Gala

Olympic ski sensation Eileen Gu ruled the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday.

The 18-year-old American freestyle skiing star — who faced backlash in February for representing her mother’s native China at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — wore a stunning leather mini dress by Louis Vuitton for her second appearance at the Met Ball.

Gu attended last year’s Met Gala, having worn a white strapless bubble dress by Carolina Herrera.

For this year’s event — which required a dress code of “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” — Gu went for a much edgier ensemble that featured a plunging and strapless neckline with a metal belt and black leather boots.

She joined other high profile stars that were dressed by the Louis Vuitton, including Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner.

Gu — who is signed to IMG Models, which reps stars such as Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid — has been a fan of the French fashion house for some time. She shot a campaign with Louis Vuitton last December in the Italian Dolomites, where she won her first free ski World Cup. She also signed with Victoria’s Secret and Tiffany and Co.

Eileen Gu at the Met Gale on May 2, 2022. WireImage

Eileen Gu celebrates while draped in the Chinese flag at the Olympics. EPA

Gu raised eyebrows in the summer of 2019 when she announced that she would represent China, where he mother grew up, in this year’s Winter Games. Her father is American and Gu was raised in San Francisco.

She was under an international microscope while competing in Beijing, where she won two gold medals and a silver in freestyle skiing — but maintained that she was able to “block out the hate” by using her voice “to create positive change.”

Gu, who turns 19 in September, plans to attend Stanford in the fall, after having deferred her entry for a year to focus on the Olympic Games.

Eileen Gu at the Met Gale on May 2, 2022. FilmMagic

Last week, she shared a post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, thanking China with a Chinese flag and heart emoji, which caused a flurry of mixed reactions.