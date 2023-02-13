Conrad Dobler, one of NFL’s dirtiest players, dead at 72

Legendary Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler, known as the NFL’s dirtiest player during his era, died at the age of 72 on Monday, the team announced.

No cause of death was given.

Over a 10-year NFL career, Dobler embraced his role as protector, joining forces with the likes of future Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf to form one of the best offensive lines in history on the “Cardiac Cardinals.” In 1975, they surrendered just eight sacks — then a league record — with Dobler embracing the task of keeping QB Jim Hart upright, no matter the means.





Conrad Dobler plied his trade for the Cardinals, Saints and Bills over a 10-year NFL career. Bettmann

“I’ll do anything I can get away with to protect my quarterback,” Dobler told Sports Illustrated in 1977, employing illegal tactics like holding, eye-gouging, leg-whipping and biting among them.

A fifth-round pick out of Wyoming in 1972 — undersized at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds — Dobler made three straight Pro Bowls from 1975-77 with St. Louis before spending the final two seasons of his career with the Saints and Bills.

His role as a villain was one he embraced, starring in a 1987 Miller Lite commercial that dubbed him “Famous Troublemaker” as he riled up fans debating the beer’s famous “Tastes great/Less filling” tag line.





Dobler was not above using every tactic in the book to protect his QB. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most.”

Dobler, who passed in Pueblo, Colo., is survived by six children and 12 grandchildren.