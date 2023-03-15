Conor McGregor was loving the Rangers-Capitals scuffle at MSG

Conor McGregor had quite the night at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

When taking in a primetime matchup between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals, the MMA superstar, 34, looked particularly enthused about a fiery moment in the second period as Rangers forward Tyler Motte and Capitals winger Tom Wilson nearly came to blows.

With 2.6 seconds left to go in the period, Motte and Wilson scuffled on the ice as players from both clubs made their way to the scrum while referees attempted to pull them apart.





Conor McGregor was featured on the Jumbotron during the New York Rangers-Washington Capitals game on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. NHL on ESPN/YouTube

As the melee unfolded, McGregor was shown on the Jumbotron smiling.

The Rangers eventually knocked off the Capitals, 5-3, in what was the team’s “strongest game since the trade,” head coach Gerard Gallant said in reference to the Patrick Kane trade.

Kane, who was acquired by the Rangers before the NHL trade deadline earlier this month, was feeling the love from McGregor afterward as the fighter made his way to the locker room to congratulate the team.





Conor McGregor poses for a photo at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Conor McGregor/Instagram

“Well done, well done, lads. Great to watch you live,” McGregor told the Blueshirts in a video shared on the Rangers’ Instagram account.

“We almost saw some fights. We didn’t even need to. Congratulations, guys, that was a great game.”

The Rangers have a long history with Wilson, dating back to the end of the 2020-’21 season.

Wilson hammer-punched a prone Pavel Buchnevich and rag-dolled Artemi Panarin in a game on May 3, 2021.

McGregor was treated to a VIP experience at the Garden, where he scored a personalized Rangers jersey and mingled with the legendary goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

“Always great to be back in New York and at @thegarden! Congrats to the @nyrangers tonight!” McGregor wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The Rangers improved to 38-19-10 with Tuesday’s win over the Capitals and remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

They’ll host the Pittsburgh Penguins in back-to-back contests at the Garden beginning Thursday, with a second outing on Saturday.