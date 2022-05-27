Connor McDavid’s girlfriend celebrates Edmonton Oilers’ win

Connor McDavid’s longtime girlfriend is celebrating the Oilers’ series-clenching victory in the Battle of Alberta.

Taking to her Instagram Stories following Edmonton’s 5-4 overtime win against the Calgary Flames in Game 5 on Thursday, Lauren Kyle reshared a celebratory post from the NHL’s account, adding a collection of heart emojis in Oilers colors.

McDavid, who has been dating Kyle for several years, scored the overtime goal to send the Oilers to the Western Conference Finals, bringing his postseason goal total to seven with 19 assists and 26 points.

The Oilers will play the winner of the second-round series between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche, who currently hold a 3-2 series lead, will visit St. Louis for Game 6 on Friday night.

Throughout Edmonton’s playoff run, Kyle — an interior designer — has shown her support for the Oilers, even rocking a personalized McDavid jacket at Rogers Place.

With the Oilers now advancing to the next round, perhaps McDavid and Kyle will kick off the weekend with a mini celebration inside their “designated team party house.”

The couple was first linked in 2016.