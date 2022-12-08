Connor Hughes Breaks Down Jets’ Play-Calling, Playoff Push

Getty Images

All roads lead to Buffalo.

The Jets are heavy underdogs going to Buffalo as they try to beat the Bills for a second time this season. This time, the Bills are winners of three straight and will be in their own building. It’s Mike White’s toughest test thus far. If White prevails, the Jets put themselves in great position to potentially make the playoffs. If not, the Jets will need to go 3-1 in their final four games to likely get into the postseason.

To preview the AFC East divisional battle and talk everything Gang Green, it’s time for a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. We are joined by SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes.

You can listen below, watch below or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get podcasts to listen.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello:

FLU BUG: The flu has hit the Jets. It started on Sunday and has spread a bit with Fant, Reed, Clemons and Davis all getting it. They should all be ok to play Sunday. Max Mitchell hit the NFI list for undisclosed seasons and is done for the season. Michael Carter is back this week.

Dolphins beating the Chargers could be a potential elimination of the Chargers. Either way, the Jets will get help there. The one team the Jets would want to avoid facing in first round of the playoffs is the Chiefs. JETS @ BILLS PREVIEW: Jets are nine-point underdogs going to Buffalo. There could be rainy conditions. The Jets have to get back to running the ball with Carter and Zonovan Knight, who deserves a bulk of the carries. This is a tough test for Mike White and company on the road in a playoff-like environment against the 9-3 Bills. Coz and I are both taking the Bills to win, but I think the Jets cover.

Jake: 23-20 Bills

Coz: 28-17 Bills

Connor Hughes Interview:

SNY Jets and Giants insider

COVERING BOTH: The Jets have been more fun to cover this season. The Giants brand of football this year has been ugly on the eyes on offense. Both organizations ask about the other, which he did not expect.

The Jets have been more fun to cover this season. The Giants brand of football this year has been ugly on the eyes on offense. Both organizations ask about the other, which he did not expect. MIKE WHITE SZN: He’s given the Jets the best QB play of the year. Outside of Zach Wilson’s infamous fourth quarter in Pittsburgh, he’s been bad. White showed he can be more than a game manager against the Bears, but more so his second-half comeback in Minnesota getting the Jets in the game.

He’s given the Jets the best QB play of the year. Outside of Zach Wilson’s infamous fourth quarter in Pittsburgh, he’s been bad. White showed he can be more than a game manager against the Bears, but more so his second-half comeback in Minnesota getting the Jets in the game. PLAY-CALLING: Don’t have to be as conservative as an offense with White at QB. Debating the play-calls at the goal line against the Vikings. Would like to see Elijah Moore get more end-arounds. White is not comfortable running with the football. What can Mike LaFleur do differently calling plays?

Don’t have to be as conservative as an offense with White at QB. Debating the play-calls at the goal line against the Vikings. Would like to see Elijah Moore get more end-arounds. White is not comfortable running with the football. What can Mike LaFleur do differently calling plays? PLAYOFFS: Expects the Jets to beat the Lions and Jaguars. The interesting game will be in Seattle. Makes for a heck of a storyline going up against Geno Smith. They wish Jamal Adams was playing. Jamal has blocked him and Coz on Twitter. He was always a phony.

