CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying Qatar 2022: TV, schedule, results, standings for South American Eliminatorias

Half of the four direct tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have already been spoken for in South America with four matches remaining. Runaway qualifying leader Brazil (1st, 35 points) was first to mathematically clinch a berth, and Argentina (2nd, 29 points) joined it a few days later.

Ecuador (3rd, 23 points) looks like it will soon be next in line to clinch after it tacked on another win on the road at Chile last time out. If La Tri can hand Brazil its first loss in qualifying, Ecuador could be in position to clinch with another win on Tuesday.

If Ecuador claims the third berth, that would leave just one more direct spot for the fourth-place team, as well as advancement to a play-in series for the fifth-place finisher. The battle for 4th and 5th promises to be fierce with four matches remaining.

MORE: Which teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup?

The scrap includes five teams within two points, beginning with Colombia and Peru (17 points), which face off on Friday. They’re followed by Chile and Uruguay (16 points) with Bolivia close behind on 15 points. Meanwhile, Paraguay (13 points) is playing catch-up and will be content with nothing short of a win when it faces Uruguay at home on Thursday.

How to watch CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying in USA

Every World Cup qualifying match in South America can be streamed exclusively on fuboTV in English and Spanish.

WATCH: South American World Cup qualifiers on fuboTV (stream live)

The matches are also available on a pay-per-view basis via cable and satellite TV providers.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying Standings

Updated as of Thurs., Jan. 27 (Note: Goal difference is first tiebreaker)

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1-Brazil (X) 35 13 11 0 2 27 4 +23 2-Argentina (X) 29 13 8 0 5 20 6 +14 3-Ecuador 23 14 7 5 2 23 13 +10 4-Colombia 17 14 3 3 8 16 17 -1 5-Peru 17 14 5 7 2 15 20 -5 6-Chile 16 14 4 6 4 15 16 -1 7-Uruguay 16 14 4 6 4 14 21 -7 8-Bolivia 15 14 4 7 3 20 28 -8 9-Paraguay 13 14 2 5 7 9 18 -9 10-Venezuela 7 14 2 11 1 9 25 -16

PTS=Points, GP=Games Played, W=Wins, L=Losses, D=Draws, GF=Goals For, GA=Goals Allowed, GD=Goal Difference

Upcoming CONMEBOL qualifiers schedule

Matchday 15

Date Home Away Time (ET) TV & Stream Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022 Ecuador Brazil 4 p.m. fuboTV Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022 Paraguay Uruguay 6 p.m. fuboTV Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022 Chile Argentina 7:15 p.m. fuboTV Fri, Jan. 28, 2022 Colombia Peru 4 p.m. fuboTV Fri, Jan. 28, 2022 Venezuela Bolivia 5 p.m. fuboTV

Matchday 16

Date Home Away Time (ET) TV & Stream Tues, Feb. 1, 2022 Bolivia Chile 3 p.m. fuboTV Tues, Feb. 1, 2022 Uruguay Venezuela 6 p.m. fuboTV Tues, Feb. 1, 2022 Argentina Colombia 6:30 p.m. fuboTV Tues, Feb. 1, 2022 Brazil Paraguay 7:30 p.m. fuboTV Tues, Feb. 1, 2022 Peru Ecuador 9 p.m. fuboTV

Matchday 17

Date Home Away Time (ET) March 24, 2022 Argentina Venezuela TBD March 24, 2022 Brazil Chile TBD March 24, 2022 Colombia Bolivia TBD March 24, 2022 Paraguay Ecuador TBD March 24, 2022 Uruguay Peru TBD

Matchday 18

Date Home Away Time (ET) March 29, 2022 Bolivia Brazil TBD March 29, 2022 Chile Uruguay TBD March 29, 2022 Ecuador Argentina TBD March 29, 2022 Peru Paraguay TBD March 29, 2022 Venezuela Colombia TBD

CONMEBOL 2022 Qualifying Results

Matchday 1

Matchday 2

Matchday 3

Matchday 4

Matchday 5

Matchday 6

Matchday 7

Matchday 8

Matchday 9

Matchday 10

Matchday 11

Matchday 12

Matchday 13

Matchday 14

How CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying works

It’s not complicated in South America. All 10 nations play in a round-robin format with each country playing the other nine teams at home and away (total of 18 matches). It’s three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for every loss.

After 18 matches, the top four teams in the standings qualify directly to Qatar 2022, while the fifth-place team will advance to an intercontinental playoff with a ticket to Qatar on the line.