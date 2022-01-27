CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying Qatar 2022: TV, schedule, results, standings for South American Eliminatorias

Half of the four direct tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have already been spoken for in South America with four matches remaining. Runaway qualifying leader Brazil (1st, 35 points) was first to mathematically clinch a berth, and Argentina (2nd, 29 points) joined it a few days later.
Ecuador (3rd, 23 points) looks like it will soon be next in line to clinch after it tacked on another win on the road at Chile last time out. If La Tri can hand Brazil its first loss in qualifying, Ecuador could be in position to clinch with another win on Tuesday.
If Ecuador claims the third berth, that would leave just one more direct spot for the fourth-place team, as well as advancement to a play-in series for the fifth-place finisher. The battle for 4th and 5th promises to be fierce with four matches remaining.
The scrap includes five teams within two points, beginning with Colombia and Peru (17 points), which face off on Friday. They’re followed by Chile and Uruguay (16 points) with Bolivia close behind on 15 points. Meanwhile, Paraguay (13 points) is playing catch-up and will be content with nothing short of a win when it faces Uruguay at home on Thursday.
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying Standings
Updated as of Thurs., Jan. 27 (Note: Goal difference is first tiebreaker)
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1-Brazil (X)
|35
|13
|11
|0
|2
|27
|4
|+23
|2-Argentina (X)
|29
|13
|8
|0
|5
|20
|6
|+14
|3-Ecuador
|23
|14
|7
|5
|2
|23
|13
|+10
|4-Colombia
|17
|14
|3
|3
|8
|16
|17
|-1
|5-Peru
|17
|14
|5
|7
|2
|15
|20
|-5
|6-Chile
|16
|14
|4
|6
|4
|15
|16
|-1
|7-Uruguay
|16
|14
|4
|6
|4
|14
|21
|-7
|8-Bolivia
|15
|14
|4
|7
|3
|20
|28
|-8
|9-Paraguay
|13
|14
|2
|5
|7
|9
|18
|-9
|10-Venezuela
|7
|14
|2
|11
|1
|9
|25
|-16
PTS=Points, GP=Games Played, W=Wins, L=Losses, D=Draws, GF=Goals For, GA=Goals Allowed, GD=Goal Difference
Upcoming CONMEBOL qualifiers schedule
Matchday 15
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV & Stream
|Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022
|Ecuador
|Brazil
|4 p.m.
|fuboTV
|Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022
|Paraguay
|Uruguay
|6 p.m.
|fuboTV
|Thurs, Jan. 27, 2022
|Chile
|Argentina
|7:15 p.m.
|fuboTV
|Fri, Jan. 28, 2022
|Colombia
|Peru
|4 p.m.
|fuboTV
|Fri, Jan. 28, 2022
|Venezuela
|Bolivia
|5 p.m.
|fuboTV
Matchday 16
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV & Stream
|Tues, Feb. 1, 2022
|Bolivia
|Chile
|3 p.m.
|fuboTV
|Tues, Feb. 1, 2022
|Uruguay
|Venezuela
|6 p.m.
|fuboTV
|Tues, Feb. 1, 2022
|Argentina
|Colombia
|6:30 p.m.
|fuboTV
|Tues, Feb. 1, 2022
|Brazil
|Paraguay
|7:30 p.m.
|fuboTV
|Tues, Feb. 1, 2022
|Peru
|Ecuador
|9 p.m.
|fuboTV
Matchday 17
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|March 24, 2022
|Argentina
|Venezuela
|TBD
|March 24, 2022
|Brazil
|Chile
|TBD
|March 24, 2022
|Colombia
|Bolivia
|TBD
|March 24, 2022
|Paraguay
|Ecuador
|TBD
|March 24, 2022
|Uruguay
|Peru
|TBD
Matchday 18
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|March 29, 2022
|Bolivia
|Brazil
|TBD
|March 29, 2022
|Chile
|Uruguay
|TBD
|March 29, 2022
|Ecuador
|Argentina
|TBD
|March 29, 2022
|Peru
|Paraguay
|TBD
|March 29, 2022
|Venezuela
|Colombia
|TBD
CONMEBOL 2022 Qualifying Results
How CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying works
It’s not complicated in South America. All 10 nations play in a round-robin format with each country playing the other nine teams at home and away (total of 18 matches). It’s three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for every loss.
After 18 matches, the top four teams in the standings qualify directly to Qatar 2022, while the fifth-place team will advance to an intercontinental playoff with a ticket to Qatar on the line.